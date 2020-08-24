Rajeshwari Sachdev Is Married To Television Actor Varun Badola? Read About Her Family

It is a lesser-known fact that television and theatre actor Rajeshwari Sachdev is married to actor Varun Badola. Reportedly, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola met on the sets of the television show Antakshari and got engaged the same year. The duo later tied the knot in November 2004 in a close-knit affair.

Rajeshwari and Varun's marriage

Rajeshwari and Varun have also acted together in a few films. Speaking about his marriage to Rajeshwari to Metrolife, Varun Badola confessed that their ‘love marriage’ is actually arranged. Adding to the same, Varun mentioned that their journey together has been wonderful and truly rewarding. Rajeshwari and Varun have a child together named Devagya Badola.

In an interview given to Deccan Herald in 2009, Rajeshwari mentioned that she always wanted to marry a man, who was just as professional as she is and someone who is successful in what he does. Adding to the same, Rajeshwari mentioned that she criticises Varun whenever she has to, however, also confessed that they also pat each other when the other does well. Rajeshwari bagged the national award for her performance in Sardari Begum in 1996.

All about Rajeshwari Sachdev's new show

Rajeshwari Sachdev shot to prominence with her performance in Peshwa Bajirao. Starring Gagan Anand, Karan Suchak and Rudra Soni in the leading roles, the show narrates the story of a warrior who fought and loved with equal passion, and who stood up for what he believed in. In the show, Rajeshwari plays the role of Anuja Sathe.

All about Varun Badola

Varun dipped his toes into the movie business as a costume coordinator followed by eight years of experience of writing and directing. The actor's most notable TV soaps include Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Asha, Aroona Irani's Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani. However, his claim-to-fame was the much-loved television show, Koshish, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

(Image credits: Rajeshwari Sachdev Instagram)

