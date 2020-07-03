Saroj Khan’s Death: The Television Journey Of The Ace Bollywood Choreographer

From Ek Do Teen to Tamma Tamma Loge and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan truly gave Bollywood some of its most mesmerizing performances. Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest. She passed away at the age of 71.

In the span of her career, Khan worked with some of the most celebrated Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Further, the choreographer also judged several dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Here’s what Saroj Khan’s reality show journey looked like:

Nach Baliye (season 1):

Saroj Khan made her first appearance as a reality show judge with this show. Further, Malaika Arora and Farhan Akhtar also judged the show with the ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Some of the contestants of this show included Poonam Narula and Manish Goel, who were also the were also the runners up to Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, the winners of Nach Baliye season 1. Further television couples like Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola, Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul, were also a part of the dance reality show.

Nach Baliye (season 2):

Saroj Khan judged yet another season of Nach Baliye with Malaika Arora in 2006. However, the two were accompanied by Kunal Kohli this time who co-judged the show with them. Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala won the second season of the show. On the other hand, the Manikarnika actor Yash Tonk and Gauri Tonk were the runners-up of this season.

Ustaadon Ka Ustaad:

Saroj Khan judged this unique reality show in 2008. Her co-judges included the veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Bollywood singer Shekhar Suman. This reality show showcased various talents like singing, dancing, and comedy. Further, celebrities from various reality shows like Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Voice of India, Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Comedy Circus took part in this show.

Boogie Woogie:

Choreographer Saroj Khan was invited to judge the 4th season of this dance reality show in 2008. This unique reality show showcased the talents of people belonging to different age groups. Saroj Khan judged this show with actor Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey, and Ravi Behl.

Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan

Interestingly Saroj Khan was the judge as well as the host of this dance reality show. This show aired in 2008. The show also featured various Dance Gurus who helped to train the contestants of the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 3):

Saroj Khan judged the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with actress Juhi Chawla and Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia was the winner of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is based on the British Reality show Dancing with the Stars.

Mourning Saroj Khan's death:

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief and condolences towards Saroj Khan's death. Reportedly, she was supposed to work with Salman Khan next. Although Bollywood has lost one of its gems, Saroj Khan’s songs will always be cherished in our hearts.

Promo Image Source: Saroj Khan's Instagram

