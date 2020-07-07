Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169' With Kamal Haasan Not Shelved, To Go On Floors In November?

A few months ago, there were reports that Kamal Haasan would be bankrolling a movie with Rajinikanth in the lead. However, within weeks of the first report, some media reports alleged that the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan movie is shelved. But, recently, a media report published on Monday, revealed that the film is not shelved, and it would go on floors in November this year. The report claimed that a close source of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan confirmed the news.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Thalaivar 169

The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, and will be helmed by Master fame Lokesh Kanagarajan. The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer were expected to announce the film in April. However, due to coronavirus and continued lockdown, the makers decided to push the announcement regarding the film. The Rajinikanth starrer will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films. Reportedly, it is still unclear if Kamal Haasan would act in the film or not. If he plans to then, Thailavar 169 will be the first film to unite the Kollywood superstars.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siva directorial Annaatthe. The movie will reunite Rajinikanth with two of his actors from the 90s, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The Siva directorial is touted to be a family entertainer with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The Rajinikanth starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production house Sun Pictures. According to reports, the Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh starrer is slated to hit the marquee in Pongal 2021.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2. The movie, starring Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth in the lead is directed by Shankar. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is reported to be the sequel to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit of the same name. Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, and an untitled movie with Anushka Shetty in the lead.

