Ram Kapoor's Popeye Gives Some 'paww-dorable' Reactions After He Cutely Yells At Him

After sharing an adorable video of his wife, Gauri feeding their dog with her own hands, television superstar Ram Kapoor has shared yet another cutesy video of his four-legged companion Popeye. However, in the latest video shared by Kapoor on his Instagram handle, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor is giving his bulldog an earful after he peed in his room. Along with sharing the video, Kapoor also expressed how difficult it is to not burst out laughing when Popeye gives him a guilty expression.

Ram Kapoor finds it difficult to not laugh after he yells at his dog and he makes a guilty expression

One of television's most renowned faces, Ram Kapoor is a big-time dog lover and his Instagram handle is proof. Kapoor frequently shares videos of his bulldog, Popeye that has his fans swooning over his cuteness. Recently, the Kasamh Se actor posted yet another 'pawsome' video of Popeye wherein he yelled at him for peeing in his room while he gave him some adorable reactions. Kapoor captioned the video writing, "It’s SOOOOOO hard not to laugh when I’m yelling at him and he makes this guilty expression !!!"

Check out some more 'paww-dorable' pictures and videos of Popeye below:

