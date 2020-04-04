'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhalia Wants Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt As New Age Ram-Sita

Last month, when Doordarshan announced the re-telecast of the 80s' popular TV serial Ramayan, the news took the internet by storm. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan not only received immense love but also topped the TRP charts. Recently, a leading entertainment portal interacted with the lead actor Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita in Ramayan. In her interview, she revealed that actor Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan would be the best choice to play the prominent characters of Ramayan on the screen.

Dipika Chikhalia reveals her choices for the lead

Interestingly, Ramayan's Dipika Chikhalia started the conversation while talking about the response it is getting and the impact of it on the young generation. Dipika Chikhalia said that she feels the opinion of millennials will change after watching a few episodes of Ramayan as it is a show for the soul. Further, Dipika Chikhalia was asked that whom would she see from Bollywood as the new age Sita, Lord Rama, Raavan, and Lakshman.

Replying to the question, the 54-year-old actor said that Alia Bhatt can play Sita and while giving a reason for it she said that as per different versions of Ramayan, Sita was not a tall lady. Talking about Ram and Lakshman, she suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan can give justice to the respective characters. On the other hand, to essay Raavan on the screen, Dipika believes that Ajay Devgn will be an excellent choice for it. The report also quotes her saying that she is curious to know the reaction of young people towards the show.

Talking about the response, the TRP reports are suggesting that the re-run of Ramayan is creating history. After Doorsdarshan's announcement on the internet, Ramayan was a trending hashtag for several days on Twitter. According to BARC reports, the mythological serial has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

