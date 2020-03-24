Hrithik Roshan Reminisces Sleeping Under The Stars With His Sons, Shares Nostalgic Videos

Hrithik Roshan is making most of the quarantine time by reading books, spending his time with kids, and rooting for the world to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik is keeping his followers of 25 million and counting updated about his whereabouts. Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan seems to reminisce the time they voluntarily self-isolated in Botswana. In 2015, the family of three went to exploring salt pans in the country and the Hrithik cannot stop thinking about it.

Also Read | Is 'War' Based On True Story? Read To Know About Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer?

Hrithik Roshan shared throwback pictures and videos on his Instagram. In the video, one can see the time when Hrithik and his two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan cutting off from the world. They slept under the stars listening to the quaint nature and their own heartbeat. Hrithik Roshan calls the experience ‘once in a lifetime one’.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's nostalgic post

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About His Love For Hrithik Roshan Through His Instagram Q&A

Hrithik was nostalgic about the 2015 trip to Botswana. Writing about it on his IG, he explained the feelings they came across and also about the salt pans they spent the night in. His caption read, “Throwback to a different kind of self-isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards.

The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area that is larger than Switzerland.

Adventures of 2015. #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Gets The ‘perfect’ View While On Quarantine; See Pic

Furthermore, the actor wished for the well being of their guide on tour Super in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik wishes that he is safe from the distress. Hrithik wrote, “The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this , I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and I remember you fondly.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan To Aishwarya Rai: List Of Celebs With Naturally Gorgeous Eye Colours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.