Ramayan's Moti Sagar Believes Mythological Shows 'give Strength' During Difficult Time

The re-run of the 80s' hit serial, Ramayan, not only managed to entertained the audience but also ranked top on TRP charts. Recently, when a news portal had a brief conversation about the same with Moti Sagar, son of Ramayan's director, he got candid and revealed the reason behind the success of re-run of mythological serials. In his interview, Moti Sagar said that the mythological shows give people the strength to face difficult times in their lives.

Moti Sagar explains the reason for the successful re-run of Ramayan

Interestingly, Moti Sagar, who was also an assistant director of Ramayan, said that the main thing is that the characters of Ramayan, Shri Krishna or any other mythological show give the audience strength to fight various odds of lives with or without a pandemic. Adding more to the same, he said that during pandemic days, there is a fear in everyone whether they admit it or not. And in such time, people need to see something from where they can get the strength to fight the fear.

In further conversation, Moti Sagar talked about his experience of working with father Ramanand Sagar on the sets of Ramayan. Recalling the old days, Moti Sagar said that he only remembered three people shooting for the serial - his father, his brother and himself throughout for two years. Sharing his father's thought, Moti Sagar revealed that once Ramanand Sagar told him that the show is his lifetime ambition and it is going to be the most expensive TV show being made.

For the unversed, apart from Ramayan, Moti Sagar has donned the hat of the director for several mythological shows including Prithviraj Chauhan, Shri Krishna, and Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishna, among many others. He also stated the difference between Ramayan and Shri Krishna's shooting and sets. Elaborating about the same, he added that for both series the techniques were different, the cameras were different, the staff was different.

Well, this is not the first time when Moti Sagar has opened up about Ramayan and the hard work of his father. In another interview, Moti Sagar spoke about how his family decided to be a part of the show. He revealed that when his father had announced that he was making Ramayan, his entire family moved to Umbergaon in Gujarat in order to support him for the next two years. He also spoke about how they revived the studio in Umbergaon to get the set made. Moti Sagar also mentioned that he and his brothers lived and breathed only Ramayan for those two years.

