Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Sagar Expresses Delight Over Re-run Of 'Ramayan' Epic

With the return of Ramayan on the national television, it has been in the headlines for the kind of excitement that is seen amongst the people. In a recent interaction, Moti Sagar, the son of Ramanand Sagar, spoke about how huge it is to have the show re-telecast. He also spoke about how close the show was to him and his family.

Moti Sagar on father’s Ramayan being re-run

Moti Sagar, the son of the creator of Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar, recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about his delight over the re-telecast of Ramayan. He said that he was extremely happy that their serial is being so avidly watched again even after 33 years. He said that today, people do not have to make an effort to stay at home at a certain time to watch it as everybody is confined to their homes in the current situation. He added that he feels his father is looking down upon them and smiling as his efforts are being appreciated once again. Moti Sagar also added that his father would have never imagined that Ramayan would be re-run after so many years of its initial telecast. He also spoke about his family watching the serial again. Moti Sagar was also of the opinion that such epics are timeless and can always be seen with fresh interpretations.

Read TV Actor Kavita Kaushik Mocks People For Watching 'Ramayan' Only During A Pandemic

Also read 'Ramayan' Retelecast Garners Highest Ratings For A Hindi Show Since 2015

Moti Sagar on Ramayan family time

Moti Sagar also spoke in the same interview about how his family decided to be a part of the show as well. He said that when his father had announced that he was making Ramayan, his entire family moved to Umbergaon in Gujarat in order to support him for the next two years. He also spoke about how they revived the studio in Umbergaon to get the set made. Moti Sagar also mentioned that he and his brothers lived and breathed only Ramayan for those two years.

Read 'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhalia Wants Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt As New Age Ram-Sita

Also read Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Talk About Their 2008 'Ramayan' Amidst 1978's Re-runs

Image Courtesy: Stills from Ramayan on seen on YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.