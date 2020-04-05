'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced

One of the few bright spots amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has been the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV. Viewers have been glued to the iconic shows, resulting in the former witnessing the highest TV ratings for a TV show since 2015. While the audience have been enjoying the show, Sonakshi Sinha has become a talking point too, as her failure to answer a question from the epic text on Kaun Banega Crorepati had invited intense trolling a few months ago.

READ: Sonakshi Sinha's 'gaffe': Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Message To Her Mom

After netizens poked fun at the actor after the show’s return was announced, the recent episode made Twitteratti have more fun at the Dabangg star’s expense.

For the unversed, Sonakshi was asked the question, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" on KBC in September and the options were Sugriv, Lakshman, Sita and Rama. She did not know the answer, which was Lakshman, and had taken a lifeline.

Host Amitabh Bachchan had also jokingly expressed surprise, stating that her father Shatrughan Sinha and his brothers Ram, Lakshman and Bharat were all named after characters from Ramayan. In fact, their house is also named Ramayan, Big B had said on the show.

Now, DD National has been coming with polls on Twitter after the conclusion of every day’s episode. And after the Saturday episode, the question the Twitter handle asked was the same that Sonakshi was asked on KBC.

Netizens felt DD was trolling Sonakshi by asking the same question and even made memes on it.

READ:'Ramayan' Retelecast Garners Highest Ratings For A Hindi Show Since 2015

With ‘Shaktiman’ Mukesh Khanna also stating the return of the show could help those like Sonakshi learn, many felt DD also joined the bandwagon. Interestingly, one of the options this time was Shatrughan and one wondered if that was intentionally put to troll Sonakshi. As poll results showed 97 per cent giving the right answer, but 2 per cent voting for Sugriv and Shatrughan, many shared that Sonakshi was 'not alone.'

Here are the reactions:

Troll level: DD National

🤣🤣🤣 Sonakshi Sinha pic.twitter.com/W1Sc8tW2Mj — narcassm (@narcassm) April 4, 2020

KBC : Nobody can troll Sonakshi the way i did.



Doordarshan Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/2FLVV7T0fc — Satya (@absolutesatya) April 4, 2020

For sonakshi sinha 🤣 — Miro (@Karlepuredilke) April 5, 2020

Epic trolling of Sonakshi Sinha — AT (@arpitacs) April 5, 2020

Two questions here:



1) Why is Shatrughan an option here 😅



2) Who are these 2% who have voted for him? 😬 — Bibzz #StayAtHome (@BibinAlexander_) April 5, 2020

Sonakshi sinha after seeing these trend again👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ymku2JBwxw — RAJU (@Ranand234) April 5, 2020

#sonakshisinha



DD and Mukesh khanna have again trolled her for ramayana knowledge .



Le sonakshi sinha RN👇 pic.twitter.com/IQqZ7g893A — Riya (@jhampakjhum) April 4, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha shouldn't feel left out as there are more people like her ye 2 percent wale who voted for sugriv and satrughana.#SonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/uGK3MXCDJL — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 4, 2020

Ramayan plays on DD National everyday at 9 am and 9 pm. Arun Govil, who played Ram, and Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita, have re-shot to fame and anecdotes related to the show are going viral.

READ:'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhalia Wants Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt As New Age Ram-Sita

Even Mahabharata, and shows like Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh among others have also returned in the lockdown period.

READ:Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Sagar Expresses Delight Over Re-run Of 'Ramayan' Epic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.