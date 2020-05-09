Buoyed by 'Ramayan's record-breaking run, Kapil Sharma's episode with stars to air again

The headline-grabbing run of Ramayan on TV has concluded, but it seems the journey of the characters are set to last for a longer time. Apart from a newer version of the serial starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also being telecast, the Ramanand Sagar serial is being shown on Star Plus too, after its run on Doordarshan. With the massive popularity of the serial, viewers will get the opportunity to witness Ram, Sita and Lakshman again, not just the characters but also those playing the iconic roles.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri are going to be seen on one platform again. Buoyed by the success of the show, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show are once again telecasting the episode involving the trio.

The announcement was made by Sony TV along with a promo of the episode, to be aired over the weekend at 9 30 PM. In the promo, Kapil is heard asking if they ever felt like itching with the heavy costumes, and if they’d use their arrows to get relief. Arun Govil shared that it was indeed true and joked that just looking at them used to create that 'itchy' feeling.

Watch the promo here:

The episode had originally aired on March 7. This was three weeks before the serial kicked off its re-run on Doordarshan due to the lockdown restrictions. With the episodes fresher in the minds of the viewers, the audiences will be able to relate to the anecdotes and behind-the-scene stories even better.

Dipika Chikhlia at that time had shared how they had spent half an day discussing the anecdotes of the show with Kapil Sharma.

Meanwhile, after 7.7 crore viewers tuned into Ramayan, to become the most-watched show in the world, the show airs at 7.30 pm everyday on Star Plus.

