From 65 Mn Then To 77 Mn Today, Here's How 'Ramayan's' Viewership Beat 'GOT' & 'TBBT'

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987) recently returned to the small screen amid the lockdown. The show became a success one more time and broke multiple viewership records. In fact, Ramayan's viewership numbers even beat that of other pop culture phenomenons like Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones.

The Ramayan cast recently got together after more than 30 years to discuss the show's longstanding impact on India. Moreover, they also discussed interesting trivia from the sets and speculated on why the show had such a massive following. During the media interaction, Ramanand Sagar's son, Prem Sagar, talked about the show's impressive viewership and everlasting success.

Prem Sagar compares Ramayan's massive viewership to shows like Game of Thrones

Also Read | Ramayan Diaries: You'll never believe how long 'Hanuman' AKA Dara Singh took to get ready

Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita, Sunil Lahiri who played Laxman, and Ramanand Sagar's son, Prem Sagar, recently featured together in a media interaction. The three answered several questions about the beloved TV show and revealed how they felt about its success during the lockdown. At one point, Prem Sagar compared Ramayan's original viewership numbers to its 2020 numbers, and also mentioned how it was standing toe to toe with other internationally renowned shows like Game of Thrones.

Also Read | 'Ramayan': Sunil Lahiri reveals how a bird pooping & his dhoti slipping off led to retakes

Also Read | Ramayan Diaries: This is how Hanuman helped creator Ramanand Sagar write the script

During the interaction, Prem Sagar talked about the viewership that skyrocketed during the re-run of the show in 2020. "Shows like Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory have been the most-watched series globally. However, back in 1989 Ramayan's viewership was about 65 million, and now in 2020, it is 77 million. These are unbelievable numbers," he said. Speaking about these numbers, Sagar said, "There has to be some divinity in this. Even after all these years, Ramayan is one of the most loved shows in the country, and has crossed all viewership numbers globally and is equally impactful. This is a great feeling."

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan originally aired all the way back in 1987 and was a huge phenomenal success even back then. The show's main cast included Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Arvind Trivedi's role as Raavan is still considered iconic to this day.

[Promo Image from Dipika Chikhlia Instagram]

Also Read | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Laxman's aww-dorable childhood pic is a sight to behold

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.