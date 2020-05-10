'Ramayan' BTS: Dipika Chikhlia & Sunil Lahri Share Their Challenges From Shoot Days

Known for playing the role of Sita in the popular 90s mythological show Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, veteran actor Dipika Chikhlia spoke to a leading national daily about her experiences while shooting for the series. She revealed that for more than half of the show she had to sit under a tree. She also spoke about the monotony that she had to struggle with as she had to sit under the tree for the Ashok Vatika sequences for long stretches of time.

Dipika recalled the challenges that she had to face as an actor during these sequences and said that it was important to keep the continuity of the mood even though she had to remain in one place for long periods of time. She had to struggle to make the character seem alive no matter how monotonous she felt her work had become.

On the other hand, veteran actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the show, revealed that he had to endure multiple cuts on his fingers during the war sequences of Ramayan. He spoke to the entertainment daily and said that he had to imagine enemies in front of him while filming for these sequences as most of the shots were taken with a chroma background. Sunil Lahri recalled that it was the show's director Ramanand Sagar's direction and narration that kept them motivated even though they would have cut marks on their hands because of the sharp edges of arrows used for war sequences.

With the massive popularity of the serial, viewers will get the opportunity to witness Ram, Sita and Lakshman again, not just the characters but also those playing the iconic roles. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri are going to be seen on one platform again. Buoyed by the success of the show, Star Plus has decided to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan after it recently finished its run on Doordarshan.

