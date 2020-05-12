Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Gives Witty Response To Fans Comparing His Son Krish Lahri To Him

Ever since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan returned to television, its main cast has become the centre of attention for many online trends and memes. Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the show, is no exception. In fact, many of his fans are now comparing him and his son, Krish Lahri. Several fans have shared side by side comparison posts of the father and son pair, and have claimed that the two look strikingly similar. In a recent interview, Sunil Lahri addressed these comparisons with a witty comment.

Sunil Lahri reveals why his son, Krish Lahri, looks so similar to him

Sunil Lahri's son, Krish Lahri, is now a sensation among Ramayan fans. Several fans think that Krish Lahri looks strikingly similar to his father, Sunil Lahri. Fans have been sharing comparison photos of the two on social media, and many feel like Krish Lahri is a perfect replica of Sunil Lahri during his younger days.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sunil Lahri learnt about this new trend of fans comparing him to his son. In response, the Ramayan actor wittily said, "Beta hai. Toh Thodi Baap ki Jhalak toh Hogi" (He is my son, so he will obviously look like me). The Ramayan actor even revealed that his son was planning to enter the show biz industry himself.

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals his son's career plans in Bollywood

During the interview, Ramayan's Sunil Lahri revealed that his son, Krish Lahri, received several offers for films and web shows. Sunil also stated that his son consulted him a lot of times. However, Sunil Lahri felt like his son belonged to this time so he knew better about what to do and what work to take up right now. But Sunil added that he was always open to help his son if he ever got confused. Finally, Sunil Lahri added that only time will tell where Krish's destiny takes him.

