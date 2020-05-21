'Ramayan' Written Update May 20: Bharat Meets Ram, Informs Him Of King Dasaratha's Death

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Actors like Arun Govil play the role of Shri Rama, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The TV series was directed by Ramanand Sagar. The TV show currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm IST.

Ramayan written update May 20, 2020

May 20 episode starts with the tribal men in the forest getting alarmed by the incoming crowd of people. They suspect that Bharat and his men have come to the forest to kill Ram. They plan to protect Ram, Sita, and Lakshman by using their army against Bharat's army.

Just when they are about to attack, a wise man amongst the tribal men suggests meeting with Bharat first in order to identify their motive of coming to the forest. They hide and listen to Bharat talking to Rishi Vashistha and find out that they have harmless intentions. The tribal head then leads the way and shows them the path to Ram's hut.

Meanwhile, Lakshman can be seen arguing with Ram about Bharat. Lakshman is a hot-tempered brother who thinks that brother Bharat knew about mother Kaikeyi's intentions and sent Ram on an exile willfully. However, Ram is confident about brother Bharat's affection for him and he refuses to believe that Bharat was involved in this planning. He does not doubt Bharat or nurses any hatred for mother Kaikeyi. Just then, they get the news that an army from Ayodhya was seen walking towards Ram's hut. Lakshman gets alerted and pledges to kill Bharat if he tries to harm anyone.

Ram meets Bharat and all get emotional upon seeing each other. Bharat asks everyone to forgive him as he believes that everything happened as he was not in the palace at the right time when his mother Kaikeyi caused King Dasaratha to send Ram in exile. Ram, Lakshman and Sita also meet the Rajmatas dressed up in white sarees indicating that Ram's father Dasaratha has passed away. Bharat then informs them of his father's sudden death, resulting in Ram, Lakshaman and Sita getting teary-eyed.

