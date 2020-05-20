Uttar Ramayan Written Update May 19: Lord Rama Meets Hanuman, Shabri, And Sugriv

Uttar Ramayan is one of the most iconic and oldest TV shows in India. It has been aired again currently amid the COVID-19 lockdown on television. Uttar Ramayan features actors like Arun Govil, who plays the character of Lord Rama, and Deepika Chihalia, who plays the role of Sita. It also features Bhushan Lakandri in the role of Lord Vishnu, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh who plays the role of Lord Hanuman, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and son of the Wind God. Read more to know about what happened in the May 19, 2020 episode of Uttar Ramayan:

In the May 19 episode of Uttar Ramayan, viewers see that Lord Rama and Lakshman are looking for Sita, who has been kidnapped by Demon King Ravana, the last demon king, and devotee of Lord Shiva. Lord Rama finds a huge monstrous head of a cyclops demon. He tells Rama about how he used to be a beautiful Yaksha but due to his pride and notorious habits, he one day troubled a sage and in return received a curse and turned into a demon who can only be killed by Holy fire, and not even Indra could kill him with the most powerful weapon in his arsenal.

Lord Rama burns the demon head alive and the divine being is released from the 'Curse of Flesh'. In return, he tells Rama about the future as Lord Rama, who despite being an avatar of Lord Vishnu has left his powers in the cosmic ocean and is now just a human. Lord Rama then leaves to find Sugriv, the King of Varnaras, a tribe of humanoid apes, who will be helping him in the great battle that is to come. On the way, he finds Shabri, who has been waiting for Lord Rama for ages. She provides him with fruits and flowers and gets knowledge in return from Lord Rama regarding what devotion is and is finally free to leave this world as her karma has been completed.

On the other hand, Sita is trapped in the garden of Ravana. In the garden, several female demons are guarding Sita and are threatening her to listen to what Lord Ravana says. Near Pampapur, Rama has been spotted. Sugriv and others are informed about it. They are all sacred if these two are sent by Bali. They all leave to meet these two young people. They find Lord Hanuman who is meditating. He is told to meet these two people. He takes the form of a human and meets the two. They then have a lot of conversation in Sanskrit and figure out who they are.

