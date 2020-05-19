Uttar Ramayan Written Update May 18: Bharat Senses That Things Are Not Right In Ayodhya

Uttar Ramayan is one of the oldest TV shows that has been airing again currently amid the COVID-19 lockdown. It featured actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chihalia. It also features Bhushan Lakandri in the role of Lord Vishnu, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Read more to know what happened in the May 18, 2020 episode of Uttar Ramayan:

ALSO READ |Throwback Tuesday: When Surbhi Jyoti Wasn't Mouni Roy's First Choice For 'Naagin 3'

Uttar Ramayan written update for May 18, 2020

In the latest episode, fans see that Lord Rama leaves for his Vanvas. They discard their belongings and live as commoners. Lord Rama prays to the holy river Ganga. He is here with his brother and wife. A fisherman drops them on the other side of the river for free as he knows that they are not ordinary people. Sita prays to Ganga and the river starts to sing glory to Lord Rama and blesses the family.

ALSO READ |Hina Khan's Dad Gatecrashes Her Mom's Cute Candid Video, Watch The 'Mad Khans'



They then arrive at an ashram that is presided over by Guru Bharadhvaj. Lord Rama then says that the sages are praying, sitting in a circle around the holy fire, and this is holy smoke that has risen out of the agnihotra. After the prayer is over, Lord Rama is allowed inside. They keep their weapons outside and enter the ashram. The sage blesses them with eternal life and happiness. The King who is helping Lord Rama as an escort denies sitting next to Rama.

ALSO READ |'Mahabharat' Star Plus Written Update May 18: Vasudeva Leaves His Son With Nand



They talk about Rama and why he was sent to Vanvas. Rama then says that King Dashrath did not punish him but gave him a boon by doing this. Due to his visiting the forest, he got the pleasure to meet holy people. The sage then tells Rama to live at the Chitragupt mountain, for which he has to cross the Yamuna. His friend Nishad Raj helps him to do so.

When Nishadraj comes to his home he notices that the Mantri has been waiting there for days. He could not go home without Rama. On the other hand, Dashrath is losing his mind as he waits for Lord Rama to come back. Bharat is missing Lord Rama and wants to go back.

ALSO READ | Uttar Ramayan May 15 Written Update: Lord Rama Is All Set To Be The New King Of Ayodhya



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.