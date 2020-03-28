As 'Ramayana' Comes Back On Screens, Netizens Can't Stop Expressing Their Delight

Thousands of people in home quarantine were delighted when it was announced that the iconic mythological show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was being telecasted again during the COVID-19 lockdown. The first episode of the cult show aired today and the viewers were seeped in with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Many viewers also took to their social media to share their reactions to the return of Ramayana.

Ramayana starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikila as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Ramayana also starred legendary actor and wrestler Dara Singh as Hanuman. If you are wondering where to watch the Ramayana, one can watch it at DD Bharati at 9 am and 9 pm.

Many viewers got nostalgic as Ramayana was telecasted again due to the lockdown

The telecast of Ramayana was however met with rave reviews. There were some viewers who went on a trip down the memory lane. There were some viewers who also spoke about the importance of shows like Ramayana being aired during this difficult phase of lockdown. Check out some of the viewers' reactions as the legendary show Ramayana was re-run today.

Here are some of the reactions of the Twitterati as Ramayana was aired today

Full attendance infront of the TV @ 9am. We are re-living our childhood (I was 7 years old and my parents bought a Bush TV for me to see this show)... my kids might never understand but I’m happy they are watching with me. #Ramayan @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pYIM7zj4wD — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) March 28, 2020

Ramayan Returns in style



* Not just the first​ episode of Ramayan crashes the Doordarshan website due to high traffic



* But also becomes the top searched in India on Google



This shows the love Indians have towards Prabhu Shri Ram



#Ramayan — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 28, 2020

Remembered waching Ramayana with whole family and neighbours who didn't have TV also used to gather. TV room used to get full. Never seen such excitement for any serial those days.#Nostalgic #Ramayan #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/qSj9zkL3hj — Aman Gautam (@aman_gautam1) March 28, 2020

#Doordarshan #Ramayan

When you watched 1 hour episode of Ramayan without touching your phone



Parents - pic.twitter.com/YbAOU8iUFC — Tweet Chor💀 (@Pagal_aurat) March 28, 2020

Kids watching :- hotstar

Men watching :- Netflix

Legends watching:- #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/SM8Tz1dgQQ — Ajay Anuragi (@Lazy_Anuragi) March 28, 2020

