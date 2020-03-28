The Debate
As 'Ramayana' Comes Back On Screens, Netizens Can't Stop Expressing Their Delight

Television News

Ramayana gets re-run today and the viewers got to see the very first episode of the old Ramayana which made them extremely nostalgic. Check out the reactions.

Ramayana

Thousands of people in home quarantine were delighted when it was announced that the iconic mythological show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was being telecasted again during the COVID-19 lockdown. The first episode of the cult show aired today and the viewers were seeped in with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Many viewers also took to their social media to share their reactions to the return of Ramayana. 

Ramayana starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikila as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Ramayana also starred legendary actor and wrestler Dara Singh as Hanuman. If you are wondering where to watch the Ramayana, one can watch it at DD Bharati at 9 am and 9 pm. 

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Iconic Ramayana TV Series To Make Comeback Amid Lockdown After Demand

Many viewers got nostalgic as Ramayana was telecasted again due to the lockdown

The telecast of Ramayana was however met with rave reviews. There were some viewers who went on a trip down the memory lane. There were some viewers who also spoke about the importance of shows like Ramayana being aired during this difficult phase of lockdown. Check out some of the viewers' reactions as the legendary show Ramayana was re-run today. 

Also Read: Ramayan's On-screen Ram & Sita Elated As Iconic Programme Returns Amid Covid Lockdown

Here are some of the reactions of the Twitterati as Ramayana was aired today

Also Read: Ramayan Re-run Leaves Arun Govil Happy, Says, "the Show Has Been Blessed By God Himself"

 

 

COMMENT
