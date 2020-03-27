CONFIRMED: Iconic Ramayana TV Series To Make Comeback Amid Lockdown After Demand

One of the most iconic shows, Ramayana, is all set to make a comeback on Indian television, Minister for Information & Broadcast Prakash Javdekar announced on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekar had announced that he was in talks with right holders to bring back highly loved shows of the 80s--Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata back on DD National as the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister announced that the epic series would be re-telecast on DD National channel, starting from March 28 and will feature one episode in the morning between 9 am to 10 pm and in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.

READ | MS Dhoni Joins COVID-19 Battle, Makes Monetary Donation To Daily Wage Laborers In Pune

Ramayana to make a comeback

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

READ | Amid Lockdown, UP Govt Lends A Hand Of Help To Migrant Workers Travelling Home On Foot

The country which is currently shut in a three-week-long lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic has been asking the government to bring the Mahabharata and Ramayana back on small screens. The Prasar Bharti CEO replied to one such tweet of a man who had even tagged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar asking him to arrange a repeat telecast of the two iconic shows on Doordarshan, where they had originally aired.

READ | Maharashtra's First Coronavirus Patients Recover After Quarantine; Welcomed By Neighbours

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

READ | Health Workers In Rajasthan Sing A Song To Keep Spirit High Amid Fight Against Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.