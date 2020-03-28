The Debate
Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

Television News

The epic mythological series Ramayana made a comeback on DD National and viewers are now demanding other shows to make a comeback. Read for more.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai |
Ramayana

With the nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced to bring Ramayana back to the small screen. The Ramayana used to be a popular TV show that used to air on DD National during the 90s.

Ever since the news has been published, viewers are more than happy to relive their childhood days. The viewers have now urged the channel supervisor to bring back other old and popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktiman and Malgudi Days. Here are some tweets of the people urging the government to bring back the popular shows.

Ramayana, Flop Show, Malgudi Days and were popular DD shows which aired at a specific given time during the 80s and 90s. DD National recently announced that Ramayana will be telecasted at 9 am every day till the lockdown. The show Ramayana was a mythological show based on the epic Ramayan, including the three main characters of Ram, Laxman and Sita. 

The other DD shows that were popular, like the Flop Show, was a show where Actor Jaspal Bhatti and his team performed various skits and sketches. Malgudi Days was another popular show that focused on the everyday problems people faced in a small village.

After the return of Ramayana, viewers want other popular shows to air

Also Read: Gift To 90s Kids: Railways Gives Green Signal To Revamp Arasalu Railway Station Into Malgudi Station

Also Read: India Look Down The Barrel After Another Top-order Flop Show

Renuka Shahane who used to be popular for her show Surabhi also expressed her excitement for the comeback of Ramayana on DD National and also hoped that her show would soon telecast during the lockdown. The show was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak and used to telecast at 9 pm, every Sunday.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Iconic Ramayana TV Series To Make Comeback Amid Lockdown After Demand

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Calls JDU's 'Birthday Rally' A Flop Show

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
