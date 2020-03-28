Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

With the nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced to bring Ramayana back to the small screen. The Ramayana used to be a popular TV show that used to air on DD National during the 90s.

Ever since the news has been published, viewers are more than happy to relive their childhood days. The viewers have now urged the channel supervisor to bring back other old and popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktiman and Malgudi Days. Here are some tweets of the people urging the government to bring back the popular shows.

Ramayana, Flop Show, Malgudi Days and were popular DD shows which aired at a specific given time during the 80s and 90s. DD National recently announced that Ramayana will be telecasted at 9 am every day till the lockdown. The show Ramayana was a mythological show based on the epic Ramayan, including the three main characters of Ram, Laxman and Sita.

The other DD shows that were popular, like the Flop Show, was a show where Actor Jaspal Bhatti and his team performed various skits and sketches. Malgudi Days was another popular show that focused on the everyday problems people faced in a small village.

After the return of Ramayana, viewers want other popular shows to air

Dear government , I would like you to say that please start #shaktimaan serial because it would makes a happy family time and also makes us remember our own childhood days and gives a better essence to #lockdown. @DDNational @rsprasad @narendramodi_in #coronalockdown plzzz🙏🙏🙏 — Abhishek Singh@DCE (@Abhishe16225425) March 28, 2020

Dear Doordarshan, please broadcast serials like Shaktimaan, Captain Vyom, Dekh bhai dekh, Malgudi days, The jungle book also with Ramayan. We would never go out. @DDNational#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/fvWs5NGs0E — Vinay Kumar (@vinaykumar___) March 27, 2020

Renuka Shahane who used to be popular for her show Surabhi also expressed her excitement for the comeback of Ramayana on DD National and also hoped that her show would soon telecast during the lockdown. The show was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak and used to telecast at 9 pm, every Sunday.

