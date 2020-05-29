'Ramayana' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala Aka Sita Reveals Her Real-life Ram; See Pic Here

Since the world has been dealing with a pandemic, positivity is surely the need of the hour. In such a time of crisis, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana is back to entertain audiences all over India with its heartfelt narrative, once again. The beautiful performances by actors and an immersive storyline make the show a complete family entertainer.

The show is one of the highest-rated TRP shows amid the lockdown, and the actors of this mythological show that was shot in the 1980s have started to gain more popularity than ever. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played the character of Sita in the epic show, posted an old photograph of her wedding, revealing his real-life Ram. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala aka Sita reveals her real-life Ram

The cast of Ramayana is back in the spotlight again, as the repeat telecast of the show takes place. The actors also share their experiences and stories from the golden era on their social media frequently. Like all other actors, Ramayana's stars have also been actively entertaining their fans with the use of technology.

On May 29, 2020, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played the character of Sita in the Ramayan series, took to her official Instagram account to post an old picture of her wedding, revealing her real-life Ram. Her caption for the picture read, “Just wondering do you ever wat want know how I met my my husband #husband #wife#marraige#live# #faith#trust#love#life#bind#actor#actress#beautifullife#happiness#god#blessings”.

Also Read | As 'Ramayana' Comes Back On Screens, Netizens Can't Stop Expressing Their Delight

In this picture posted by Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, she is seen putting the vaarmala around her husband, Hemant Topiwala’s neck. Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is seen completing the rituals of Indian marriage and is seen wearing a green kanjeewaram saree. Her blouse is white and red in colour. Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has also worn a fair amount of gold jewellery and glass bangles. Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala looks like the perfect bride in this throwback picture.

Also Read | Challenging To Make 'Ramayana' Appealing For All Generations: Nitesh Tiwari

Since the lockdown has started, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has left no stone unturned in engaging with her fans. Be it Instagram or Twitter, she has been constantly posting videos and pictures on her social media. The actor is often spotted taking a trip down the memory lane. Having 217k followers, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is also an internet sensation today.

Also Read | ‘Ramayan’ Actors Would Shoot At 3 Am If Ramanand Sagar Finished Writing, Son Reveals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.