Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

The two iconic television shows, Ramayana and Mahabharat, that defined the childhood of most 90s kid made a come back on DD Television on March 27, and people cannot hold back their emotions. Netizens are resorting to modern ways of reactions to the show which started airing in India in the late 80s. Several Twitter users shared creative memes on the popular shows that aired a lifetime ago.
#Mahabharat from tomorrow on DD Bharati from tomorrow :— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 27, 2020
Two Episodes a Day :
⏱️12 PM Noon
⏱️7 PM Evening #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/A4xuD39Da8
When Netflix gets to know that DD National is going to telecast Ramayana and Mahabharata— Gyan Tiwari (@gyanibaba21) March 27, 2020
#AntiCAA_ProCorona #Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NPDg0Q0mIu
*Watching #Ramayana *— राजस्थानी ❁ (@iaryanarya) March 28, 2020
Me to @NetflixIndia @PrimeVideo - pic.twitter.com/dQhh02bUAJ
Meanwhile Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot to its customers.#Ramayana #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/If6E19v3y7— Boodbak (@Boodbak1) March 28, 2020
Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta arrives ...❣#Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/eXK1Uowkzm— be my Quarantine (@adityasahu955) March 27, 2020
When my mom tells me to eat tinde! #Mahabharat #lockdown pic.twitter.com/5O7QIhkINF— shadypinkman (@Madyjoshi) March 30, 2020
#Ramayan— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) March 28, 2020
*Having seen their viewers increased*
Doordarshan: pic.twitter.com/raqU7QvItp
Netflix, amazon prime, hotstar premium right now😂#Ramayan #mahabharata pic.twitter.com/DyjCrFoKEW— Ashrumochan Sika (@_stupid_nerd) March 28, 2020
GOAT show 🤩#Ramayana #DDNational pic.twitter.com/4S2Ruo9WAv— Zeus (@thealokpotadar) March 28, 2020
Indians from today at DD national.#Ramayan #Mahabharat#DDNational pic.twitter.com/beCuoCBhTO— Vikas Mishra (@VikasMishra_IND) March 28, 2020
Rt 8f u r watching #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/7Uui88tOse— Jeetu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) March 28, 2020
DD national started retelecast of#Ramayan #Mahabharat #RamayanaParMahabharat pic.twitter.com/BPQx78mWHM— Vikas Mishra (@VikasMishra_IND) March 28, 2020
