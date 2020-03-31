The Debate
Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

Television News

Indian netizens are ecstatic over the return of two iconic mythological shows to DD as they welcome the shows with Ramayana memes and Mahabharat memes.

The two iconic television shows, Ramayana and Mahabharat, that defined the childhood of most 90s kid made a come back on DD Television on March 27, and people cannot hold back their emotions. Netizens are resorting to modern ways of reactions to the show which started airing in India in the late 80s. Several Twitter users shared creative memes on the popular shows that aired a lifetime ago.

Here is DD announcing the re-telecasting of Mahabharat and Ramayana

Here are some of the creative Mahabharat memes as well as Ramayana memes

