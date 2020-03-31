Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

The two iconic television shows, Ramayana and Mahabharat, that defined the childhood of most 90s kid made a come back on DD Television on March 27, and people cannot hold back their emotions. Netizens are resorting to modern ways of reactions to the show which started airing in India in the late 80s. Several Twitter users shared creative memes on the popular shows that aired a lifetime ago.

Here is DD announcing the re-telecasting of Mahabharat and Ramayana

#Mahabharat from tomorrow on DD Bharati from tomorrow :

Two Episodes a Day :



⏱️12 PM Noon

⏱️7 PM Evening #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/A4xuD39Da8 — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 27, 2020

Here are some of the creative Mahabharat memes as well as Ramayana memes

When Netflix gets to know that DD National is going to telecast Ramayana and Mahabharata



#AntiCAA_ProCorona #Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NPDg0Q0mIu — Gyan Tiwari (@gyanibaba21) March 27, 2020

Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta arrives ...❣#Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/eXK1Uowkzm — be my Quarantine (@adityasahu955) March 27, 2020

