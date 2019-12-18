Sam Mendes Says Directing 'James Bond' Films Was More About Survival

Sam Mendes is one of the most celebrated directors of modern cinema. Having directed pioneer films like Revolutionary Road, American Beauty and Skyfall, Sam has won accolades like the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award. Now, while promoting his latest film 1917, Sam Mendes opened up about directing franchisal films like James Bond.

Sam Mendes on directing James Bond film

Sam Mendes directed two James Bond film namely Skyfall and Spectre. Though Skyfall was reportedly considered to be one of the best Bond films ever made, Spectre on the other was called the weakest entry in the entire franchise. While speaking to a news daily, Sam Mendes opened up about the experience of directing James Bond films. The director stated that whenever he thinks about those two films, his stomach churns. He expressed that it is very difficult to direct franchisal films as they come along with studio interference and huge expectations from ardent fans. He called the pressure of directing a Bond film is equivalent to being the manager of the England football team. He added that directing Bond films were more about survival as a good film would ensure stability but a bad one would jeopardize his career.

The cast and crew faced a lot of backlash by fans over the mediocre entry in a Bond series with Spectre. It was then revealed that Sam Mendes himself declined to direct the third installment as he wished to focus on his latest film,1917. Cary Fukunaga, who has previously directed the critically acclaimed season one of True Detective, has helmed the latest Bond film. No Time To Die is all set to release in April 2020.

