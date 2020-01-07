Is Rangbaaz Phirse Based On True Story? Here's What You Need To Know

Rangbaaz Phirse is a new web series that has been gaining attention for its plot and execution. The storyline is being loved by the viewers. There have been discussions about the story of the film being based on true events. It is based on Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series that has been gaining momentum with time. The story of the show is being liked by people all over. The story is about a wanted Indian gangster Anandpal Singh and an insight into what made him turn into a criminal.

Anandpal Singh was accused of multiple murders and extortion. He reportedly had a reward of ₹5 lakhs on his head. The encounter held on him sparked protests all over the nation. This series showcases how he ended up becoming the gangster of Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series of the political thriller genre. It has been directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Ajay Rai. The plot has been written by Siddharth Mishra while the web series features Gul Panag, Shard Kelkar, and Jimmy Sheirgill, amongst others. The show is the second season of the franchise Rangbaaz and was released on the Zee 5 OTT platform on December 20, 2019.

Fans are loving the new show Rangbaaz Phirse

Fans have been watching the show and loving it. Most people on social media can be seen praising the performances by the actors. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

@sushant_says ji just finished #RangbaazPhirse . What a fantabulous performance by you in the role of Jairam Godara. Series is awesome and for me your role is the best & infact u overshadowed Jimmy though I am his big fan😊. — WhoAdvSumit (@advsumitsingh) January 1, 2020

Watched #RangbaazPhirSe web series

Politics ruined Anandpal's life

Well describing fight between Rajputs and Jats

In the end Anandpal wanted to surrender but.......😑😑

Must watch @mehhai_ @JP4RAJ — Lokendra Singh (@Lokendr00012) January 2, 2020

