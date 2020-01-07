The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Is Rangbaaz Phirse Based On True Story? Here's What You Need To Know

Television News

Is Rangbaaz Phirse based on a true story? Read all about the gangster in a nutshell, what the series is about, and whether Anandpal Singh is based on a person.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
rangbaaz phirse based on true story

Rangbaaz Phirse is a new web series that has been gaining attention for its plot and execution. The storyline is being loved by the viewers. There have been discussions about the story of the film being based on true events. It is based on Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz Phirse based on true events

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series that has been gaining momentum with time. The story of the show is being liked by people all over. The story is about a wanted Indian gangster Anandpal Singh and an insight into what made him turn into a criminal.

Anandpal Singh was accused of multiple murders and extortion. He reportedly had a reward of ₹5 lakhs on his head. The encounter held on him sparked protests all over the nation. This series showcases how he ended up becoming the gangster of Rajasthan.

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series of the political thriller genre. It has been directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Ajay Rai. The plot has been written by Siddharth Mishra while the web series features Gul Panag, Shard Kelkar, and Jimmy Sheirgill, amongst others. The show is the second season of the franchise Rangbaaz and was released on the Zee 5 OTT platform on December 20, 2019.

Read | P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar: Jimmy Sheirgill's 3 Best Underrated Acts

Read | Irrfan Khan's Madaari To Hit Theatres In China: Jimmy Sheirgill Reacts

Fans are loving the new show Rangbaaz Phirse

Fans have been watching the show and loving it. Most people on social media can be seen praising the performances by the actors. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

Read | Films Staring Jimmy Sheirgill That Did Not Work Well At Box Office

Read | P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar: Jimmy Sheirgill's Five Serious Roles

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GAGANYAAN: SPECIAL FOOD PREPARED
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL PROCESSION: 35 KILLED, 48 INJURED IN STAMPEDE
KHURSHID CONTRADICTS BJP
SHARMA ON DHONI'S SABBATICAL
DEEPIKA ON CAA PROTESTS AND JNU