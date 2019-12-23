Films Staring Jimmy Sheirgill That Did Not Work Well At Box Office

Jimmy Sheirgill has worked in a number of films for which he has been recognised and loved. However, there were a few films of the actor that failed to perform at the box office. Here are five films featuring Jimmy Sheirgill that tanked and did not work with the audience.

Best films featuring Jimmy Sheirgill

1. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was an action drama that released in the year 2013. The film revolves around a gangster, a man, and his wife. The film was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill as Aditya Pratap Singh. It also stars actors like Mahie Gill, Irrfan Khan, and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film did not do well at the box office, unlike its previous part.

2. Bullett Raja (2013)

Bullett Raja was an action film released in the year 2013. The film revolved around the making of a gangster out of a common man. The film was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars Jimmy Sheirgill as Rudra Tripathi. It also stars actors like Saif Ali Khan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The film did not earn well at the box office. It did not receive good reviews either.

3. Darr @ the Mall (2014)

Darr @ the Mall was a horror story which released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a watchman and his encounter with supernatural activities. The film was directed by Pawan Kripalani. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role. The film also stars actors like Nushrat Barucha and Arif Zakaria. The film tanked miserably at the box office.

4. Traffic (2016)

Traffic was a drama thriller film which released in the year 2016. The film was inspired by the real-life events that occurred in Chennai. The film was an adaptation of a 2011 Malayalam film with the same name. It was directed by Rajesh Pillai. It stars Jimmy Sheirgill as a Police Commissioner. The film also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta. The film had a good plot but failed to work at the box office.

Read P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar: Jimmy Sheirgill's 3 Best Underrated Acts

Also read Jimmy Sheirgill Reveals Details About His Debut Web Series, Rangbaaz Phirse

5. Jhootha Kahin Ka (2019)

Jhootha Kahin Ka was a comedy film released in the year 2019. The film revolves around the hilarious turn of events that puts a man in trouble. The film was directed by Smeep Kang. It stars Jimmy Sheirgill at Tommy Pandey. The film also stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh Nijjar, and Omkar Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film did not do very well at the box office.

Read P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar: Jimmy Sheirgill's Five Serious Roles

Also read Jimmy Shergill Gets Candid On His Birthday, Says “nothing Wrong In Being A Loser”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.