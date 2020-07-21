Rannvijay Singha Flaunts His Sneaker Collection, Reveals How He Became Sneaker-head

Reportedly, the sneaker-head subculture has its origin in the B-Boy and Hip-hop movement of New York City. It has mainly become popular due to two influences, that is basketball and the rise of partnerships between star-athletes and sneaker companies and the rapper culture.

Similarly, Rannvijay Singha, the popular Indian VJ and Tv personality has admitted it many times that he is a sneaker-head and a big fan of basketball. Reportedly, Rannvijay Singha has 400 pairs of shoes and this is because of his love for basketball.

Rannvijay flaunts his sneaker collection & reveals how he became sneaker-head-

Recently, the popular star posted a picture in which he sitting with his collection of sneakers, which will make any sneaker-lover crazy. He also penned a story of his love for basketball and as a sneaker-head how he believed that Michael Jordan’s magic lies in the ‘Air Jordan’ sneakers that he wore. Here is the picture that Rannvijay Singha posted on his Instagram page with the caption which read.

My sneaker journey started in 1993 when I first discovered my love for basketball. Like any budding baller of the time I was in awe of the OG Micheal Jordan. Watching him dominate the hardwood day in day out I began to believe that the magic came straight from his Air Jordan sneakers. Ball culture is all about flaunting heat on and off the court. As my love for the game grew so did my love for sneakers and thats how the #sneakerhead in me was born. My only dream was to ball in a pair of Jordans which finally came true in 2001 when while working in construction in New York as a summer job, I copped my very first pair of Jordans. The rest as they say is history!! #sneakerindia #sneakerheadsindia #sneakercommunity #sneakercollection #sneakercloset

Reportedly, Rannvijay Singha had also said in an interview that at the age of seven or eight, he had started playing basketball, and since then he looked up to basketball players who wore these sneakers. And now it’s been about 28 years that Rannvijay Singha has been a sneaker-head. He added to it and said that the reason why he buys a sneaker is that it resonates with him. And since 2002-2003, he has been collecting sneakers.

Rannvijay Singha also has some shoes in his collection that weren’t the most sought-after at that time. He mentioned that he has a Shaquille O’Neal shoe, and also a Patrick Ewing shoe. He said that these shoes might not be the fad right now or the most sought-after, fashionable things, but for him, they mean so much because he relates to them.

