'Roadies Revolution' Contestant Talks About The Racism He Faced; Read Here  

The auditions of the popular reality TV show, Roadies Revolution, has come to an end in Kolkata, this week. It was reported that episodes of the audition will air soon. The audience will be getting a sneak peek into the early stages of this TV show. The shortlisted contestants from the auditions phase are now going to gear up to struggle and secure their position for the thrills that Roadies Revolution is famous for. But recently, it was reported by a daily that one of the show contestants was a victim of racism in his past. Read here to know more about the stories of the contestant from Roadies.

Roadies Revolution contestant faces racism

A daily reported that one of the contestants named Jayant will impress the viewers this season. The daily expressed that the Jayant had displayed impressive skills on the show. He displayed his fitness, flexibility and rhythmic stunts to get shortlisted for the show. The daily then added that this contestant was a victim of racism in the past.

During his interview, he also expressed that he was looked down upon because of his skin colour and his poor spoken English skills. The contestant also mentioned that when he was young, he had seen domestic violence at his home but now he has changed it too.

The daily also wrote about another contestant from Roadies Revolution named Aman. Aman won everyone’s heart with his ideas of giving back to society in small ways and also got the attention of the judges with his callisthenics skills. It was also mentioned that the judging duties for auditions are done. While the auditions are over, it was revealed that the shortlisted contestants will start shooting the first elimination rounds soon. The show's episodes will start with host Rannvijay introducing and eliminating contestants in groups of four or five.

While several contestants will be getting a chance to be a part of the show. Reportedly, a few contestants are still waiting on the results of being declared and if they are selected they will be seen on the show. Some contestants will also get a direct entry to the Roadies journey. The same report also suggests that Rannvijay will be introducing this direct entry policy.

