MTV 'Roadies Revolution': Initial Week Is All About Mixed Emotions For Everyone

MTV Roadies Revolution is all set to come back on television from June 27, 2020. The show made an unexpected move when the makers decided to conduct an online audition for Roadies Revolution. After 3 months of staying at home, gang members are all set to start the show with a bang.

The first-week post-lockdown will see a participant Ashish who initially impressed the leaders with his calisthenics and music but was later asked to leave after gang members were enraged with his viewpoints. The next two contestants Ayushi and Smita impressed the judges. Ayushi won everyone’s hearts by telling her journey about how she coped up with depression and is taking care of her alcoholic brother. She also mentioned that she is the sole member of the family who earns for their living which impressed the judges even more. Smita got everyone emotional when she told about her struggles of dealing with bullies and her coming out as bisexual.

Rannvijay Singha talks about preventive measures on Roadies sets

Producers Guild of India recently released measures to be followed by the cast and crew on the set. The guidelines included asking the actors to get makeup done from home with not more than one crew member. Rannvijay Singha, in the recent past, spoke to a leading daily about the guidelines to be followed if the shoot of Roadies Revolution shoot resumes post lockdown.

He was of the opinion that they will see what the situation permits, which will only be revealed with time. He said that when the rules are made, the crew will abide by it and plan the entire process accordingly. Rannvijay Singha brought to light that there was a time when he would do all the stunts on his own while he also hosted Roadies.

About Roadies Revolution

This year, the 17th season of Roadies is all about standing up for a social cause and be the 'change' for the society to lead a revolution ahead. With the courage and passion to stand for what is right, the contestants are here to prove why they’re the perfect fit. The concept of the show has four gang leaders Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinappa. These gang leaders select their gang members through auditions and Culling Round. Roadies Revolution will start airing back on June 27, 2020, on MTV India.

