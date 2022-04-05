Rannvijay Singha Reunites With Roadies Alum Raghu-Rajiv For A Dating Reality Show: Reports

Actor Rannvijay Singha recently announced his exit from the adventure-based reality show Roadies after associating with it for 18 years. His departure had come as a shock to netizens as the show had become an integral part of the actor's career as many claimed to have watched it only for him. However, fans were able to enjoy his hosting skills on Sony Entertainment Television's Shark Tank India.

Now, the actor is reportedly all set to reunite with his Roadies partner Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman for a new dating reality show. The twin brothers, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman rose to fame during their stint on the Roadies show as judges who were known for their brutal and hard-hitting criticisms.

Rannvijay Singha to reunite with Raghu-Rajiv

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the 39-year-old actor will be hosting a new digital dating reality show, the title of which is yet to be disclosed. Additionally, as per the outlet, actor Gauahar Khan is roped in to co-host the show. Siblings Raghu-Rajiv will be producing the show on an OTT platform.

The plot of the show will involve non-celebrity contestants falling in love and maintaining their bond. As per a source close to the development, as reported by Hindustan Times, the show will be divided into two segments with the first one witnessing the contestants falling in love and maintaining their relationship. The filming of the show is done, according to reports. Producers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman have been reportedly closely involved in the project as they participated in auditioning the contestants.

It is important to note that Rannvijay Singha, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman are yet to officially announce the new show. Moreover, actor Gauahar Khan is also yet to confirm her involvement in the project.

More on Rannvijay Singha

Apart from his memorable stint with Roadies for over 18 years, Rannvijay Singha has hosted several popular shows like MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, Pukaar, MTV Splitsvilla, Box Cricket League 1 and more. He has also appeared in Bollywood films like London Dreams, Toss: A Flip of Destiny, Action Replayy, Ishq Garaari, Saadi Love Story, among others.

Image: Instagram/@rannvijaysingha/instaraghu