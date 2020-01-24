Rashami Desai & Arhaan Khan's Combined NET WORTH Will Make Your Eyes Pop Out: Read Details

The seasons of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss are famous for bringing to light many controversies and hidden truths about celebrities that fans may have not known earlier. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship was one such news that broke the internet instantly.

Rashami Desai was reportedly dating diamond merchant-turned-actor Arhaan Khan, who has featured in a few South films and was also seen on the TV show, Badho Bahu. However, the duo had never opened up about their relationship.

Talking about their careers, reports say that Rashami Desai has been in the industry for quite a long time than Arhaan Khan. Here are all the details about Desai and Arhaan's combined net worth.

Rashami Desai's net worth

Rashami Desai, popularly known for playing the role of Tapasya in Uttaran, won many awards and accolades for her performance in the daily soap. Born on August 4, 1986, in Nagaon, Rashami Desai's contribution to the television industry is commendable. According to the latest reports, Rashami Desai's net worth formulates to be Rs. 7.12 crores, after her strong performance in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Early in her career, she worked in the daily soaps titted Ravan and Meet Mila De Rabba which were critically acclaimed. Desai is also known for her appearances in Bhojpuri and Hindi films such as Sathi Sanghati and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. Rashami Desai received love for both from her fans.

Asim Riaz's Journey From 'vanilla' Boy To 'Angry Young Man' In 'Bigg Boss 13

Arhaan Khan's net worth

Arhaan Khan, hailing from Jaipur, is a model, fashion influencer and actor. He delivered a major role in the daily soap titled Badho Bahu along with Prince Narula. In 2017, he was cast in the film Sri Valli. According to reports, Arhaan Khan's net worth was estimated to be Rs. 14.24 crores. Now, after his participation in the Bigg Boss 13, reports suggest that his net worth has switched to Rs. 28.48 crores.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's combined net worth

According to reports, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's combined net worth is Rs. 42.72 crores. The two participated together in Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan made an exit from the show later.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father On Sidharth Shukla's Relationship With His Daughter

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says He Will NOT Stay In Touch With Shehnaaz Gill

(Image courtesy: Rashami and Arhaan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.