Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 vote as well as the fan predictions are rooting towards some of the popular contestants of this season who can be in the top 5 and be the winner.

bigg boss 13 vote

Bigg Boss 13 is inching very near to the finale with each passing day. The fans are waiting with bated breath to see who will lift the Bigg Boss trophy as the competition is right on the peak. The netizens are leaving no stone unturned to root for their favourite contestants. There is also anticipation around which contestants will enter the top 5. While some fans are rooting for Sidharth Shukla, other viewers are supporting Asim Riaz for giving tough competition to Sidharth. There are some fans who also want to see Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill for being the winner for her entertaining stint on the show. Here are some of the potential top 5 contestants of the show for whom fans are rooting for. 

Here are the potential top 5 contenders of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla 

Sidharth Shukla has managed to grab many headlines right since the inception of the show which has made him one of the most popular contestants of this season. Even the host Salman Khan admitted that Sidharth is running the whole show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has always known how to stay in the limelight either due to his altercations or due to the different facets of his personality. Sidharth inevitably has the potential to also go on to lift the trophy as the viewers have always witnessed some unique sides of his persona, right from being the 'angry young man' or the 'mischievous goofball' of the house. 

Shehnaaz Gill 

She has time and again proved herself to be one of the most loved as well as the talked about contestant of this season. The fans often went gaga over her hilarious and adorable antics. Shehnaaz has always been at her entertaining best inside the house. Be it her fight with Himanshi Khurrana or her bond with Sidharth, fans always got to see a different side of her. 

Asim Riaz

If there is one contestant who has had an impeccable evolution inside the house, it is Asim Riaz. From an underdog, he rose to be one of the most promising contestants of the show. Asim has garnered an enviable fan-following for his profound contribution to the show. There are many fans of the show who want to see him lift the trophy. 

Rashami Desai

Rashami has had a stunning transformation in the game. Despite everyone giving her the title of 'lost' or a 'gossipmonger', she has proved herself to be one of the strongest players. The Uttaran actor has also been putting much dedication in some of the recent tasks. There is no doubt that many want her to be crowned as the winner of the show. 

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra has always been a fiery and one of the most vocal contestants of this season. He has time and again showcased some strategic moves during the tasks which often gave a tough time to the opposite team. Be it for his fights with Asim or for his bond with Mahira Sharma, he has always managed to stay in the limelight. There are inevitably high chances of the KarnSangini actor lifting the trophy. 

Image Courtesy: Sunil Rana Twitter, Anu Gurung Twitter, Navita Sharma Twitter, Sawastik Mund Twitter

 

 

