Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father On Sidharth Shukla's Relationship With His Daughter

Big Boss 13 is well known for creating a stir among its contestants and having some drama around the corner. The arguments between Rashami and Mahira were among the most recent spats between the contestants among many others. The week had a lot of lovers fight and defend their significant others by slamming anyone who dare cross them.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Dad On Sidharth Shukla: “Ye Kitni Ladkiyon Ke Saath Tha, 3-4 Toh BB Me Hi Hai”

Recently Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been growing increasingly closer to each other and their closeness has caught the attention of several viewers of the show. In the show, the Punjabi singer even got so obsessed with Sidharth that she forced him to say I love back or warned him that she would harm herself. However, the father of Shehnaaz has questioned Sidharth’s ex-lovers and claimed that he would die alone if he ditches his daughter.

In conversation with a popular entertainment portal, the father of contestant Shehnaz gill mentioned that he wonders how many girlfriends he has had in the past. He also claimed that some girls are even part of the big boss show and named Rashami, Aarti and Shefali. The father of the contestant questioned his motives with his daughter and seem overwhelmed with his behaviour.

He further said that he respects the feelings of his daughter and feel everything is in a limit. He added if things go wrong he will be in support of her daughter. He also sent out a message to his daughter saying that, if she has feelings for him, she has to consider it once she comes out of the house. Siddharth was recently heard saying that they have a huge age gap and thus according to him the relationship won't sustain once they are out.

