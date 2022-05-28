Rashami Desai Clarifies Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla After BB13; 'We Were Connected'

Television actor Rashami Desai recently opened up about her equation with late actor Sidharth Shukla, stating, "Our journey was only known to us." The duo appeared together in the popular show, Dil Se Dil Tak, also starring Jasmin Bhasin, and later both of them also participated in Bigg Boss Season 13. Desai talked about how netizens reacted after she visited Sidharth's house post the latter's demise due to a heart attack.

Rashmi Desai and BB 13 winner Sidharth were often seen fighting on the reality show which became a major talk of the town. However, the two claimed to be on talking terms post coming out of the house.

Rashami Desai opens up about her equation with late actor Sidharth Shukla

In a recent chat with BBC Hindi, Rashami Desai opened up about how Sidharth was someone who lived life on his own terms and did not bother about what others would say. The 36-year-old actor said that there were a lot of things going on in her personal life and when she did the show with Sidharth, he knew about her life very closely and she knew about his. She added, "We used to fight because of something else. I used to always tell him that inside his large body there was a 10-year-old child. He was like that only, he used to live on his own terms and conditions."

'But our journey was only known to us': Rashami Desai

The Uttaran actor even spoke about how her fans reacted after she visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's house post his demise. She said, "When Sidharth died, I was going through a tough time in my personal life and that had made me heartless and quite strong." She further added that anything people said about her at the time, did not really affect her.

Detailing the duo's equation post-Bigg Boss 13, Rashami said, "It’s not that after BB13 we didn’t talk. We spoke on and off. When I used to see that he was doing good in his career, I also used to feel good; we were connected. We had set a limit with each other on a mature level." She added that people loved her a lot, and also hated her for what was happening between them, adding, "But our journey was only known to us."

Sidharth Shukla's demise:

The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor had reportedly passed away after he suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. Sidharth, who did shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, gained further fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 13.

Image: Instagram/@imrashamidesai/realsidharthshukla