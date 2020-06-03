Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

The murder of a Kerala elephant is being talked about all over on the internet. Television actors are among those who have expressed their disgust and shock over the act of cruelty. The incident has shaken and has enraged the netizens.

Television stars react to the death of Kerala elephant

Reports and pictures have surfaced on social media that how a pineapple laced with explosives was fed to a pregnant elephant by some locals. It apparently exploded in her mouth leading to her death. Netizens are furious over this incident. People all over the internet are asking the government to find who the culprits are and take strict actions against them. Actors like Rashami Desai, Dipika, Sharad Malhotra, Donal Bisht and others have criticised this incident. Here is what the TV actors have said:

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai took to her official social media handle and posted a photo of an elephant, and it seems as if it is talking to its unborn child. The unborn calf tells its mother about how it will never be able to see the humans, and in response, the mother elephant, who is shedding tears, says that the baby will not regret that.

On the photo, Desai wrote, "My heart bleeds seeing this kind of activities taking place... can we have strict laws for such animal curity. So bloody INHUMAN." Here is the photo that Rashmi posted on her social media handle:

ALSO READ | Maneka Gandhi Blasts Kerala Govt Over Elephant Deaths, Alleges Inaction



Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for playing the role of Goddess Sita in the Television show Ramayan, took to her social media handle and posted a photo about this incident. It was a news report, on which she wrote, "So shocking how can anyone do this needs to be punished for such a cruel act." She had posted this in her Instagram story section.

ALSO READ | Netizens Share Art To Express Anger Over Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

Moni Roy

Actor Moni Roy took to her social media handle where her followers can see a mother elephant and a baby elephant in her stomach. The mother elephant is telling her baby that humans gave them food. The baby elephant in return says "Humans are good". Here is this Instagram post by Moni Roy:

ALSO READ | Kerala: Pregnant Elephant Dies In River After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers



ALSO READ | Maneka Gandhi Blasts Kerala Govt Over Elephant Deaths, Alleges Inaction



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.