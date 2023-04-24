Reem Shaikh, Shagun Pandey Spark Dating Rumours With Eid Celebration Photos

Reem Shaikh sparked dating rumours with her Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Shagun Pandey. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress hosted a get together on the occasion of Eid, where Shagun and their other friends were also in attendance. After Reem shared photos with Shagun, netizens started to wonder if they are together and whether or not something is brewing between them.

Not just Reem's closeness to Shagun, their Instagram comments on each other's posts led their fans to believe that they could be romantically involved. In the photos, they hugged, seemed comfortable and posed all smiles besides each other. In one of the photos, they held each other's hands. Reem is polpular for her roles in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

For the celebrations, Shagun wore a white kurta and pyjama set while Reem opted for a black, velvet sharara. At her place, where the party was hosted, there was a large spread of popular and traditional delicacies like dahi ke kebab, biryani, salan and much more. The spread seemed delicious and apart from spending some time together, Reem and Shagun also enjoyed the feast.

Netizens ask about their relationship status

Reem Shaikh and Shagun Pandey shared photos from their Eid celebration on their respective social media handles. It also featured other guests but fans could not help but noticeTujhse Hai Raabta co-stars' closeness in the photos. Commenting on their posts, a social media user said, "You guys made for each other (sic)." Another one mentioned, "Fav couple forever... I saw first time both of you together at tujhse hai raabta from there I'm just in love with both of you seriously (sic)."