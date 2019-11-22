Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Rishi And Pragya Are Suspicious About Priyanka Being Alive

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Priyanka looked for news about her being lost or dead but could not find any. Abhi asked Pragya to stop supporting Rishi and she replied saying that he always refused to accept the truth. Abhi left from there in disappointment and lied at home about Priyanka’s flight being delayed. Pragya asked Rishi to stay alert as Priyanka would do anything to ruin her life. Priyanka was surprised not to see any news in the newspaper the next morning.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Meera brought Coffee for Abhi and asked him the reason why he slept on the sofa. Abhi thanked her for putting a blanket on him. Meera asked him about Priyanka which left him in shock. Meera felt that Abhi isn’t comfortable sharing things with her but Abhi made her understand that it is just his nature. Abhi spoke about how his life is a mess and Pragya isn’t talking to him. Meera asked him to set his differences aside and to get her back home again. Abhi explained to her the situation about Rishi and Priyanka and the problem it has created in Pragya and Abhi’s life. Meera ended up supporting Abhi in his decision which made him feel relieved.

Abhi asked Meera not to tell anyone about the Priyanka situation until Rishi gets punished. Abhi got worried about Priyanka and Meera felt sad to see him like that. Meanwhile, Ranbir bumped into his principal who is angry and asked him to meet him in his cabin. Ranbir got irritated and did not want to him while Prachi and Shahana reached there. Prachi advised Ranbir to meet the Principal to avoid further consequences. Ranbir told her that he is going to meet a friend who is hospitalised due to exam stress. Prachi and Shahana also joined Ranbir and Aryan. On the other, Meera told Abhi that she somewhat relates to what Pragya said. Meera also felt that Priyanka is alive somewhere. Vikram entered Abhi’s room and gave him a new phone. Vikram told him that it has 2 numbers. One is his and the other is Anuradha’s.

Abhi asked Vikrant to not misunderstand his and Anuradha’s relation as he loves his wife. Meera brought another coffee for Abhi but Vikram took it and left from there. Meanwhile, Ranbir and others are visiting Dheeraj who had tried to commit suicide. Ranbir got angry with him and started yelling at him. Prachi took him out of the room and made him understand that he shouldn’t be rude to Dheeraj. Instead, he should think of something that will help him get out of his suicidal situation. The visiting hours of the hospital got over and everyone left from there. On the other hand, Priyanka is desperate to know that Rishi is arrested or not. She called him using a stranger’s phone only to find out that he had not been arrested yet. Rishi got suspicious about the call but Priyanka already had blocked his number from the stranger’s phone.

Rishi immediately told Pragya about the phone call. Both of them felt suspicious about the call. So Pragya asked him to call the number again. The call did not connect, so Pragya called the number from her phone. They found that Priyanka is somewhere in Delhi. Pragya coughed while Sarita entered the room. Rishi felt guilty to trouble her while she isn’t keeping well. Both of them are thinking about Priyanka. Will Rishi find out where Priyanka is? Stay tuned to know more.

