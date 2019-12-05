Gigi Hadid’s Red Carpet Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

Gigi Hadid is one of the most promising models of the industry. She not only knows how to make the camera fall in love with her but has also managed to woo the audience with her incredible fashion sense. Gigi Hadid treated her fans with some of the best red carpets looks to take inspiration from. Her ethereal grace and her jaw-dropping style file is what makes her the supermodel that she is today. Check out some of the best red carpet looks sported by Victoria’s Secret model.

Gigi Hadid wore an unconventional gown to the MET gala to portray a stained-glass window. She wore a one-shoulder gown which had a beaded design throughout. The high thigh slit of her dress added to the glamour her Versace outfit. She had her hair pulled back with bobby pins and accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings.

Gigi Hadid wore a daring black coloured gown to the red carpet of Oscars awards. She looked ravishing in the black and nude coloured attire. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and kept her makeup to a minimum. She complimented the outfit with a pair of black heels.

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a nude Tommy Hilfiger dress she wore to the MET gala. The dress looked glamorous in an asymmetrical caramel coloured dress. She dyed her hair a light shade of brown and tied them up in a loose updo.

Gigi Hadid looked fierce in a white coloured pantsuit at the red carpet of Fashion awards. The model looked breath-taking in the outfit that had a cap like design from the waist down. She had her hair tied up in a tight bun as she strutted in a pair of silver coloured strappy heels.

Gigi Hadid put the bling at the FMA red carpet. She wore a shimmering silver mini-dress with thigh slit. She left her hair open in soft waves and accessorised with a pair of diamond stud earrings. She looked heavenly in the glamorous outfit.

