Best Red Carpet Looks Of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot; See Pictures

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot is made heads turn with her jaw-dropping screen presence. She is also regarded as one of the best-dressed actors. Her jaw-dropping sense of fashion has made her the audience's favourite. She has one of the best red carpets looks in Hollywood. Check out her red carpet looks here.

Gal Gadot’s red carpet looks

Gal Gadot looked like a dream come true in a shimmering golden dress. The Wonder Woman actor graced the Justice League Premiere wearing the glamorous outfit. She wore minimum makeup and had her hair tied up in a fashionable hairstyle. The huge thigh slit on her dress added to the glamour of the look.

Gal Gadot made heads turn in a black coloured full-length gown. The deep V neckline and the spaghetti shoulders of the gown looked exceptional on the actor. She attended that PGA Awards wearing the dress. She had her hair styled in a natural look while she added a red coloured lipstick to add contrast to the look.

Gal Gadot was a vision to behold in a shimmering red coloured gown. The Giorgio Armani dress had a deep V neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a necklace from Tiffany & co. She kept her makeup to a minimum that gave the look a natural appeal.

Gal Gadot wore a silver-coloured shimmering dress to the 90th Oscar Awards. The actor smiled brightly as she got clicked during the red carpet of the awards. She complemented the attire with a heavy diamond necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

Gal Gadot unconventional Met Gala look made heads turn. She wore a white coloured netted dress and contrasted the dress with a pair of black coloured thigh-high boots. She wore a white pearls headgear and a pair of dangling pearl earrings. She looked breath-taking in the red carpet look.

