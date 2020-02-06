Riverdale's Top 5 Hit Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Riverdale has got fans hooked to their screens with their latest season. The popular television series has won hearts ever since it aired in 2017. This teenage drama series stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and many more in the lead. The story of Riverdale is about a high school clique and its internal dynamics. The show has been a huge hit since it's inception and only grows better with each season. Here is a list of Riverdale songs that should be on your playlist.

Riverdale songs that you should be listening to

1) Tove Styrke - “Number One”

This song is from season 1, episode 1, “Chapter 1: The River’s Edge”. The song is perfect for the episode as we see Betty in her chirpy swing convincing Veronica and Archie to dance with her. This song will lift your mood and spirit and would definitely suit your playlist.

2) Milk & Bone - “Natalie”

Another great song from Riverdale's season 1, episode 3, “Chapter 3: Body Double”. The song fits perfectly in the episode as it shows us the bond between Chuck and Veronica. The two deal with a lot of difficulties in that episode and later bond over and the song gets their equation and situation right.

3) Kiiara -“Gold”

This song is also worth adding to your playlist. It is from Riverdale's season 1, episode 3, “Chapter 3: Body Double”. The song takes us on the journey of Betty and seeing her dark side unveil. We see her gearing up to sabotage Chuck from Ethel’s pool. For all those Riverdale fans, this one is a winner.

4) Anna of the North — “Lovers”

From season 2, episode 12 “Chapter 25: The Wicked and the Divine”. This song brings shivers as we see Archie get in deeper with grimy Hiram Lodge. The song is as intense as the episode and new secrets unveil in the end. One must have this song on their playlist if they have been going through a gloomy and dull phase in life.

5) 5 Seconds of Summer - “Youngblood”

Another one from season 3, episode 1 “Chapter 36: Labor Day”. The Riverdale season 3 begins with a bang and this song just brings it right. The season starts with Betty changing and willing to spend more time with her friends. This song is apt for in a chirpy and happy mood.

