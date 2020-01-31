'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart Is Every Fashionista’s Dream In These Lovely Outfits

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has amassed a huge fan following owing to her wonderful performance on the show. Her portrayal of Betty Cooper on the show which is a dark version of the Archie Comics along with her chemistry with real-life beau Cole Sprouse on the show is being loved by the fans. However, Lili is often lauded for her sartorial choices too. The fans often go gaga over her lovely outfits which she carries off with utmost grace. Here are some of the best outfits of the Hustlers actor.

When Lili Reinhart made heads turn in these stylish attires

Basking in the Victorian vibes

Lili looks chic and lovely in this outfit. She has opted for a black blouse top with ruffled white helm sleeves. She pairs it up with a floral pencil skirt. Her black heels are completely stealing the show in this look.

Yellow in Mellow

Lili is looking like a dream in this yellow off-shoulder gown. She sported this look for the Academy Awards and nailed it effortlessly. She paired up the look with minimal makeup and her soft blonde curls. She also complimented the look with strapped yellow boots.

Grace is the word

Lili sported a Miu Miu white gown adorned with pearls and ruches. She opted for this attire for the SAG Awards 2020. With her hair tied to a neat bun, she went with dewy makeup. Lili opted for diamond earrings with the look.

Boss Babe Indeed

Lili's black pantsuit can make out for perfect office wear. The actor is looking at her elegant best in the outfit. She has opted for minimal makeup with the look, flaunting her flawless skin. She has complemented the look with a pristine neckpiece and hoop earrings.

