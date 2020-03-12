Rohit Roy, Nia Sharma And Other TV Actors Who Got A Style Makeover

In a country obsessed with Bollywood films and TV shows, actors hold a very important place in fans' minds. Everything the actors do becomes a trend for their fans.Be it their vacation diaries or a new haircut or a certain outfit, their fans do not miss any chance to take inspiration from them. Here is a list of TV actors who got a style makeover. Take a look:

Rohit Roy

Actor Rohit Roy has featured in several television shows and films from the 1990s. The actor is popular for his role in Swabhimaan and seems to have remained the way he was two decades ago. Despite being in the industry for a very long time, the actor looks as young as ever. The actor is not just giving major fitness and style goals, but also looking handsome than ever.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, a popular TV actor, is known for her role in Naagin and continues to give goals to her fans with her unique fashion sense. She made her television debut with the show Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor is now considered as one of India's most popular TV actors.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani is known for her role as Gunjan from Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Later, she was also a part of many reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Apart from this, she was also seen in films like Ghost, Fanaa, Saawariya and more. She is not only known for her acting skills but is also popular for her sense of fashion.

