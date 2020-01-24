The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Milind Soman, Rohit Roy, Other Male TV Celebrities Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Television News

Some television actors like Milind Soman, Rohit Roy and others have maintained their physique & have managed to age like fine wine. Here's a list of such actors

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
milind soman

When you are a popular personality who is always on the spotlight, you need to maintain a good physique and need to look good at all time. There are some television celebrities who not only looked good in their heydays but also have aged like fine wine, read about them in detail below.

Also Read: Actor Rohit Roy Expresses His Views On Infidelity

Top TV celebrities who aged like fine wine

Milind Soman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind Soman was a supermodel initially before he entered the television industry. Milind Soman was seen in a lot of television serials and he was also seen in many movies. The actor is now a successful marathoner and influences people to take up running. With so many physical activities, it is obvious the actor has managed to remain fit, even now. 

Also Read: Kushal Punjabi Death: Rohit Roy Apologises To Kushal For Not Being There

Ronit Roy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on

Ronit Roy is seen in numerous TV serials and has even worked in a few films. The actor became a household name after his character Mr. Bajaj of the popular tv serial Kasautii Zindagi Kii was hugely appreciated by viewersEven after being in the industry for several years, the actor believes in staying fit and active.

Kabir Bedi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi) on

Kabir Bedi is an Indian actor who has featured in Indian Daily soaps as well as English daily soaps. Kabir Bedi is now probably the most senior celebrity, but the actor likes to keep himself fit at all times.

Also Read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Net Worth And Earnings Will Leave You Astonished

Rohit Roy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) on

It seems like ageing does not run in the Roy family. Another popular actor Rohit Roy popular for his role in Swabhimaan seems to have remained the way he was a decade ago. Despite being in the industry for really long, the actor looks as young as ever.

Ram Kapoor 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

Ram Kapoor has featured in many serials and films but the actor gained popularity after his role in Bade Ache Lagte Hai. He too seems to be ageing like fine wine.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut Make Fans Go 'hot Hot Hot'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR: JDU COMES UP POSTER
FADNAVIS DENIES WIRETAPPING CHARGE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON HUNGER STRIKE
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA