Kushal Punjabi Death: Rohit Roy Apologises To Kushal For Not Being There

Actor Rohit Roy took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post about Kushal Punjabi’s demise. Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his Bandra apartment at 11:30 pm on December 26, 2019. The entire TV industry is currently mourning the loss of Kushal Punjabi. Read on to know more details about this story.

Rohit Roy pens a heartfelt post for Kushal Punjabi

The sudden demise of Kushal Punjabi has saddened the entire TV industry. Many prominent faces from the industry are reacting to Kushal’s suicide. Some people are still processing Kushal Punjabi’s death and are expressing their grief on social media. Actor Rohit Roy is one of them. Following the demise of Kushal Punjabi, Rohit Roy took to Instagram and made a heartfelt post about the TV actor’s suicide.

In his post, Rohit Roy uploaded a picture of Kushal Punjabi with his son. Rohit then talked about the entire incident in the caption of this picture. Rohit Roy stated in the caption that nobody would have thought that behind that bright and happy smile lay a troubled mind. Rohit Roy then apologised to the late Kushal Punjabi and said that he is sorry that nobody could be there for him when he probably needed them the most.

Rohit Roy continued his post and said, “Rest in peace, my brother.” Rohit Roy, like many others, said that he is still in shock. Rohit continued by stating that he cannot begin to fathom the pain Kushal must have felt to while choosing such a painful end for himself. Rohit Roy then went on to address all of his followers by making people aware of mental illness. Rohit Roy’s caption stated, “P.S. mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about. Don’t hide. Reach out to your loved ones or anyone actually..n believe me it will help.. even if you think someone is busy, reach out..they will make time..humanity isn’t dead just yet..” Check out Rohit Roy’s post regarding Kushal Punjabi’s death here.

