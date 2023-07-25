Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Expecting Their First Child? Viral Reel Sparks Speculation

Rubina Dilaik was recently in the news after being involved in a minor car accident. The actress recovered with ample help and support from her husband Abhinav Shukla. She is now in the limelight for an entirely separate reason. Fans believe the actor couple may be expecting their first child.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met on the sets of television daily soap Chotti Bahu, though they remained friends at the time. The two sparked a romance after Dilaik's relationship with Chotti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev ended. Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot on June 21, 2018. They also appeared on a popular reality television show a few years back where they revealed they had been contemplating a divorce. The two however worked their way through their issues and continue to be married to each other. .

For about a week's time, Rubina had been inactive on social media. She ended this sudden hiatus with a transition reel showing her switch between two outfits. The second outfit. a frilly bright maxi dress had fans speculating that Rubina does in fact, have a baby bump.



What's more, a while back Rubina had shared some pictures of her spending time with her girl gang. Based on the current conjecture, fans have now recalled how the actress had been holding on to a pillow in each of the pictures she shared. No official announcement or confirmation has come from either Rubina or Abhinav as of yet.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently featured in a music video together, titled Sanam Aa Gaya. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The official music video for the song released on June 27. Rubina will also be reportedly making her Punjabi film debut opposite singer Inder Chahal.