Rubina Dilaik To Feature Opposite This Singer In Her Punjabi Debut? Photos Go Viral

Rubina Dilaik is an Indian actress who works predominantly in the television industry. The star is well-known for her shows Chotti Babu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Recently, it has been announced that Rubina Dilaik is set to enter the Punjabi film industry for her next project.

What's cooking?

Recently, it has been reported that Rubina Dilaik will be seen in a Punjabi movie. The actress has signed the regional movie opposite singer Inder Chahal. However, the makers are yet to announce whether it will be an OTT release or a theatrical film.

(Rubina Dilaik posing with the cast and crew of her upcoming Punjabi film. | Image: Rubina Dilaik fan pages/Twitter)

Reportedly, the announcement of the film will be made in August this year. A few photos have emerged online in which the Chotti Bahu star can be seen posing with the cast and crew of her upcoming Punjabi film. She can also be seen posing with Inder Chahal, with whom she will be sharing the screen for the first time.

Who's saying what?

As per social media communities, Rubina Dilaik will feature as the leading lady in her debut Punjabi film. Rubina's fan pages also shared a few group photos with her upcoming film's cast and crew. However, the actress has not confirmed the news yet.

Meanwhile

Rubina Dilaik wanted to be an IAS officer and prepared for the examination. Destiny, however, had other plans as seen entered the entered industry after a few auditions. Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut in 2008 on Indian TV with Chotti Bahu. After gaining recognition because of the show, she did several other TV soaps including Saas Bina Sasural, Punar-Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Shakti, among others. She made her Hindi film debut with Ardh and shared screen space with Rajpal Yadav.