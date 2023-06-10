Rubina Dilaik Meets With Car Accident, Husband Abhinav Shukla Provides Safety Update

Television actress Rubina Dilaik was recently involved in a car accident while traveling to a destination. Her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, took to his Twitter handle to share the unfortunate news with their followers. He also shared pictures showcasing the damage caused to the vehicles involved. Thankfully, Rubina emerged from the incident unharmed but in a state of shock.

Abhinav ensured that medical professionals attended to Rubina's needs promptly and conducted a thorough examination. In addition to providing an update on the situation, his tweet also served as a public service announcement, highlighting the importance of being cautious on the road. The details shared shed light on the fact that the accident occurred due to the negligence of others, emphasizing the need for responsible driving.

Abhinav Shukla shares news of Rubina Dilaik's accident

(Abhinav Shukla shares news of car accident involving Rubina Dilaik | Image: @ashukla09/Twitter)

Abhinav Shukla's tweet aimed to create awareness among fans and followers about the importance of road safety by sharing details of the incident. He emphasized that such incidents could happen to anyone. The accident occurred due to the other driver being distracted by their phone, leading to running a red light.

Expressing his disappointment, Abhinav highlighted that the responsible person showed no remorse and even stood at the scene with a smile. He indicated his intention to share more information about the situation at a later time, indicating his commitment to raising awareness and addressing the issue further.

(Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik | Image: rubinadilaik/Instagram)



Easing fans' concerns, Abhinav shared that though Rubina was in the car and felt the impact, she was largely fine and was being provided the medical assistance she needed. Abhinav also tagged the Mumbai police asking them to look in to the matter and take strict action. The actor also added pictures of the 2 cars involved which highlighted the sizeable dents on both the vehicles.