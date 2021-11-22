Rubina Dilaik Slams 'pseudo Fans' For Sending Her Hate Mails On Her Weight Gain Post COVID

Television actor Rubina Dilaik took to her official Twitter handle and issued a strong statement addressing those shaming her for weight gain. In her tweet, she revealed that she has been subjected to hate mails and nasty messages. She added that now her 'pseudo fans' are threatening her to 'leave fandom' because she is 'fat' now. She concluded her tweet with a positive note by saying that it is her life and it has 'phases' and that this too is 'a phase in her life.'

Rubina Dilaik shuts down trolls for fat-shaming

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, TV actress Rubina Dilaik posted a screengrab of her penned note. In the caption, she wrote, "Dear Pseudo Fans." Her note reads, "Dear well wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects[sic]."

The actor added, "Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan![sic]."

Rubina Dilaik on COVID recovery

Earlier, in the month of September, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star stated that she felt 'uncomfortable' after she gained seven kilos post her COVID recovery. She posted a snap on her official Instagram handle, where she can be seen donning an off-shoulder dress. As for the caption, the 34-years-old wrote, "I am learning to love myself again after realising a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am… I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but… So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body[sic]."

The actor, who is married to Abhinav Shukla since 2018, tested positive for the Coronavirus in the month of May this year. She updated her fans about her health through her social media handle. She stated that she was staying at her parent's place in Shimla and had been quarantined there. The actor resumed work post her complete recovery. She has released several music videos featuring herself and her husband in one of the MVs. Dilaik is also gearing up for her big Bollywood debut along with Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

(Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik)