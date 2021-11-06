Rubina Dilaik's Sister Jyotika Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Rajat Sharma; See Pics

Rubina Dilaik's sister, Jyotika Dilaik has been the talk of the town on social media after the news about her engagement became public. She got engaged on November 5 to her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma and pictures and videos from the celebration went viral on Instagram soon after the function came to an end. Rajat Sharma posted a reel on his social media account, of him and his fiance on their special day.

Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged to longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma took to his Instagram account on November 5 and gave his followers a glimpse into his engagement ceremony with Jyotika Dilaik. She could be seen in a majestic lilac lehenga, which she coupled with the perfect accessories. Rajat on the other hand wore an elegant white sherwani and also included a hint of lilac in his outfit. In the reel, the duo can be seen enjoying a laugh and sharing some goofy moments together.

Watch the video from Jyotika Dilaik and Rajat Sharma's engagement here

A family picture from the celebrations also went viral on social media and did the rounds on Friday. The picture also includes a glimpse of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla at the function. It seems like the couple only celebrated their special day with close friends and family. The duo enjoys a huge fan following and are both social media influencers.

The family also seems to be a tight-knit one, as Rajat Sharma had earlier appealed to his fans and followers to vote for Rubina Dilaik as she was a participant on Bigg Boss 14 and later went on to win the show. In his elaborate caption for her, he mentioned that she was 'one of the finest individuals' he had met and that she was also smart, funny and down to earth. He wrote, "I'd like to take this opportunity to appeal for your votes for @rubinadilaik Not because I've known her for quite a long, but for the person, she is in her real life. She's one of the finest individuals I've met in life. She's Strong, Smart, Down to earth, Compassionate, Funny and much more."

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik