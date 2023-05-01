Rupali Ganguly Feels Exalted After Meeting PS 2 Stars Stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram

TV star Rupali Ganguly shared a picture from her meet with Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the picture, others celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari and Abhishek Bachchan were also present. The picture was from one of the PS 2 screenings in Mumbai on Monday.

The Anupamaa star said in the caption that the night was a memorable one for her. She called PS 2 “the magic” of franchise director Mani Ratnam, adding that all the appreciation and success it is receiving is well deserved. She further expressed her excitement about meeting Tamil star Vikram. Rupali wrote in the caption, “PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful.” She also praised Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aditi, and concluded her post by congratulating the whole team of PS 2. Check out her post below.

Aishwarya Rai attends PS 2 screening with family

The Devdas star recently attended the screening of her film Ponniyin Selvan 2. At the screening, she was seen with her husband Abhishek Bachchan as well as their daughter Aaradhya. While Aishwarya wore a midnight blue kurta set with a draped dupatta featuring golden panels, Abhishek Bachchan opted for a dappe all-black outfit. Other stars from Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi were also present during the screening and posed with the Bollywood star.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on April 28 and received acclaim from both critics and fans alike. It features actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayam Ravi. The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, while Sreekar Prakash edited the film. The cinematography for the film is by Ravi Varman.