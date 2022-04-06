Rupali Ganguly Recalls Her Father's Struggles; Reveals Why Their House Was Sold

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is reigning in the television world with her trailblazing stint on the StarPlus show. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali revealed the struggles her father, Anil Ganguly, had to endure during his career in the entertainment industry, leading to a 'massive loss' for the family'.

The TV star revealed that his filmmaker father once collaborated with veteran superstar Dharmendra, a project which took four years to complete, further leading to humungous losses. She further spoke about coming from a 'very grounded middle-class' household, wherein her father had to run away from Calcutta to Bombay and even had to sleep on footpaths.

Rupali Ganguly recalls her father's struggles

Talking about how people had to sell their property to make movies, Rupali mentioned, "Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days." She recalled having to stand on the sets as an extra during her school vacation.

Further detailing how her father went through a 'lot of hardships', Rupali said, "We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot," and added, "He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together."

For the uninitiated, Rupali has featured in several films by her father, including Saaheb (1985), Mera Yaar Mera Dushman (1987), and Angaara (1997) among others. The actor is currently headlining one of television's most successful shows Anupamaa, which is all set to get its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America. The highly anticipated sequel will chronicle her life in the early years of her marriage. It will comprise 11 episodes and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

She has earlier starred in projects like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Kkavyanjali among others.