'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update | November 9: Anant Declines A Major Job Offer

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Anant rejecting a huge job offer to stay home and take care of his parents. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 9 episode begins with Gopi scolding Gehna. She apologises for putting herself in danger. Gopi kaka leaves to get medicine.

Anant applies an ointment on Gehna's wound

Anant arrives and gives her medicine. Gehna says she will apply it but Anant applies it. The whole family prays to Goddess Amba. Jamuna prays, asking the goddess to always protect them. Kokila prays that may Anant always stay close to his parents. Gopi prays hoping to reunite Ahem and Kokila. Pankaj, Kanak, Chetan, and Hema pray about Praful’s retirement money.

Anant rejects a valuable job offer

Praful receives a landline call and collapses shocked. After calming down, he tells Anant he has been offered a job in New York. Anant must join next week. Jamuna and Praful express their sorrow that soon he will leave again. But Praful asks her to let him go. Anant calls John back and rejects the offer. His parents hug him teary-eyed. Anant says he wants to take care of them. Kokila praises Anant for taking the right decision.

Gehna gets upset thinking of getting married

Jamuna expresses happiness to Gehna. She also talks about marrying him off and Gehna after him. Gehna gets sad thinking she will have to leave. Praful cheers her up. Pankaj thanks Anant for the money. Anant says he can repay it whenever possible. Kanak is furious that they have to repay him. She notices Gopi limping and recalls seeing Ahem Singh.

Kanak finds out about Gopi's disguise as Ahem Singh

Chetan and Hema discuss about the money in their room. After Chetan leaves, Hema warns Sagar to stay away from Gehna if he wants to be safe. Kanak arrives and Hema changes the topic. Hema asks Sagar to give Gopi the balm. Kanak hears from them that Gopi was wandering in the garden at night. Kokila walks into the kitchen and helps Kanak open a jar. Kanak indicates that she does not want an outsider to interfere in her family matters. Kokila says he will rightfully interfere anytime her brother faces any trouble. Kanak sees Gopi dressed as Ahem Singh and taunts Kokila about Gopi’s character. A furious Kokila asks her to talk about Gopi respectfully. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Kanak asking Kokila to come along and see what wrongs Gopi has done.

